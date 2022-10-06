The Crawford County Courthouse will reopen to the public Monday after a planned two-week closure for major renovations.
“Demolition of the ceiling on the first floor is complete. The abatement of the lead(-based paint) is complete,” Mark Phelan, county maintenance director, said at Wednesday’s work session of county commissioners. “They’re doing a ton more work while they’re there. The move-in on Monday looks good.”
Commissioners moved to close the building 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, from Sept. 26 through Oct. 7 for lead paint removal. All offices there shifted to temporary locations and have remained open.
The closure meant Wednesday’s public work session of commissioners, which normally is held in the courthouse’s assembly room, was at a temporary location, too — the former Meadville City Building, 984 Water St.
Lead paint removal within the courthouse has been required as part of a $2.2 million ventilation project. Duct work for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is being installed.
A lot of the work was demolition of the ceiling above the building’s main corridor on the first floor so new duct work could be added. Lead-based paint had to be removed in some areas where new duct work is to go.
All affected offices will remain in their temporary locations through Friday, then move back into the courthouse building on Monday, commissioners said.
The offices temporarily relocated are listed below with their respective sites. All have full telephone and email accessibility for the public.
• Election and Voter Services to the Crawford County Public Safety Building, 632 Pine St.
• Human Resources, Finance, Treasurer/Tax Claim Bureau and Public Defender to the Crawford County Judicial Center, 359 E. Center St.
• Assessment, Register of Deeds/Recorder of Wills, Planning, and Auditors at the Dillon Center, 18360 Technology Drive at the Crawford Business Park in Vernon Township.
• Information Technology will split staff between the county’s judicial center and the Crawford County Human Services offices, 18282 Technology Drive.
• Adult Probation to its annex building 373 E. Center St.
• Maintenance to the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
• Commissioners Christopher Soff to public safety, Francis Weiderspahn to the fairgrounds, and Eric Henry to the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown.
Individuals should contact each specific department for additional information or questions on accessibility to the particular office.
