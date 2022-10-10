After a planned two-week closure for construction, the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, reopens at 8:30 a.m. today.
Last month, county commissioners closed the building from Sept. 26 through Oct. 7 for required lead paint removal within the building.
The removal was required as part of a $2.2 million ventilation project for the building. Duct work for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is being installed. Lead-based paint had to be removed in some areas where new duct work is running.
All of the affected offices within the courthouse were shifted to temporary locations allowing them to remain open, though some had limited in-person access. All the offices had public access via telephone and email during that two-week period.
The offices return to their courthouse locations today and will be open to the public, according to Eric Henry, chairman of Crawford County Board of Commissioners. However, some may not be at normal operations until Tuesday due to today’s moves, he added.
The officers returning to the courthouse are: Election and Voter Services, Human Resources, Finance, Treasurer/Tax Claim Bureau, Public Defender, Assessment, Register of Deeds/Recorder of Wills, Planning, Auditors, Information Technology, Adult Probation, Maintenance and Commissioners.
Phones and emails for the respective offices are to be functional as well.
