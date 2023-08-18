Repairs to the upper portion of the Crawford County Courthouse bell and clock tower will cost the county more than $13,000.
At Thursday’s work session, county commissioners were asked to consider ratification of a $13,400 payment to Northwest Restoration Inc. of Erie for recent work.
The repairs also included additional caulking where the cupola of the tower structure meets the limestone portion of the clock tower, Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said.
“Some water was getting in where the tower meets that limestone,” Weiderspahn said.
“It’s had weatherization over the last 10 years.”
In 2013, the then-board of county commissioners had the first major repair work done to the Crawford County Courthouse roof in 60 years.
Repairs to the cupola at courthouse, as well as exterior masonry and roof repairs, were completed at a cost to the county of about $712,000.
