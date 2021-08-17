Crawford County Court of Common Pleas will take no action on the libel suit between two PENNCREST School Board members because of procedural errors.
President Judge John Spataro issued an order Monday stating the court is taking no action on the motion for summary judgment filed last week by board member Luigi DeFrancesco.
Summary judgments often are filed in civil cases to dispose of a case without a trial.
In July, DeFrancesco filed a libel suit in county court against fellow board member Jeff Brooks seeking $30,000 in damages over a series of Facebook posts made on accounts owned by Brooks. DeFrancesco, who is representing himself, told the Tribune that he filed the suit against Brooks as a private citizen. DeFrancesco said the suit did not pertain to Brooks’ activities on PENNCREST School Board.
The alleged libelous posts took place between Feb. 28 and June 17 of this year, according to the suit.
Last week, DeFrancesco filed a motion asking for a summary judgment in the case.
The court took no action on his motion for a summary judgment due to procedural errors.
"The motion is not 'accompanied by either a separate brief in support thereof, addressing the issues raised in the motion,' nor is it 'accompanied by a proposed order for the purpose of scheduling a hearing or argument thereon'," Spataro wrote in his one-page order issued Monday. "Accordingly, the court takes no action on the motion."
Local Crawford County Court rules for a summary judgment motion require both a legal brief and a proposed order.
The local court rules state, "At the time of filing, all motions for summary judgment shall be accompanied by a separate brief in support thereof, addressing the issues raised in the motion. The motion must also be accompanied by a proposed order for the purpose of scheduling a hearing or argument thereon."
