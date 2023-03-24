County court rulings have removed some candidates in the May primary seeking nomination to either PENNCREST or Crawford Central school boards.
Separate rulings by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Spataro have resulted in the removal of the names of:
• Amber Tyson-Wright of Athens Township from both the Democratic and Republican ballots for PENNCREST;
• James W. Rankin of Richmond Township from both the Democratic and Republican ballots for PENNCREST; and
• Alan Hornstein of Richmond Township from the Republican ballot for PENNCREST.
In each case, Spataro found Tyson-Wright, Rankin and Hornstein had failed to file a statement of financial interests with PENNCREST School District on or before March 7, as required under Pennsylvania's election laws.
In Pennsylvania, school board candidates are permitted to crossfile for nominations from both parties.
Tyson-Wright and Rankin each had crossfiled for Democratic and Republican nominations in PENNCREST while Hornstein only had filed for the Republican nomination.
The Democratic nomination petitions of Tyson-Wright and Rankin were challenged for not filing the financial interest statement by Debra Cagle, a registered Democrat and resident of Woodcock Township
The Republican nomination petitions of Tyson-Wright, Rankin and Hornstein were challenged for not filing the financial interest statement by Robert Gulick, a registered Republican and resident of Hayfield Township.
Another PENNCREST candidate, Brian Custard, was able to withstand challenges to his Democratic petition.
Custard, of East Mead Township, has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations. Cagle had challenged his Democratic nomination on three signature issues.
Senior Judge Robert Boyer did strike two signatures on Custard's Democratic petition as invalid as one person was a registered Republican and the second signature had an inaccurate address. However, Boyer's ruling did not find the third signature illegible, leaving Custard with enough valid signatures to remain on the Democratic ballot.
Delwood J. Smith of East Fairfield Township was removed from the Democratic ballot for Crawford Central in a ruling by Judge Francis Schultz.
Smith had crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations; however, Lindsey Scott, a Democrat from Meadville, had challenged his Democratic petition.
Scott's challenge was that Smith had signed the Democratic petition indicating he was a registered Democrat who had circulated the petition when he was not a registered Democrat. Schultz' ruling said Smith had been in attendance at the hearing and did not contest the challenge.
Smith's name does remain on the Republican ballot in the Crawford Central race.
