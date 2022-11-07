Pictures taken at special events, such as weddings, often include family pets who are considered an important part of a family.
That is why Baefire, a 5-year-old cat, was at Hotel Conneaut, Conneaut Lake Park, on May 18, 2019.
He was to be in the pictures taken at the wedding of Hayley and Justin Makepeace, who considered Baefire part of their family.
However, Baefire didn’t make it to the photo shoot.
As Hayley explained, Baefire was in a harness and on a leash that she was holding on to when she accidentally dropped the leash and the cat “took off.” Baefire ran under a porch at a nearby home. They ran after her, but were unable to catch her or locate her.
The wedding went on without the cat — and the picture, of course, did not include Baefire.
Hayley told everyone about the cat and asked them to be on the lookout for him.
The newlyweds then went on their honeymoon.
When they returned, they had a possible sighting of Baefire with his harness still on, but he was nowhere to be found.
Hayley thought she had seen the last of her beloved pet.
Fast forward three-and-a-half years to last Saturday.
A homeless couple had been living in a van, which was being repossessed in the parking lot at Walmart, Hayley said. The cat was in the van, got loose and climbed to the top of a utility pole.
Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department was called to get the cat down from the pole.
Hayley said the situation was assessed and it was decided FirstEnergy should do the rescue, which it did.
Several hours later, in the early-morning hours of the following Sunday, Hayley and Justin got up when their 2-year-old son woke up.
Hayley said Justin was watching TV and she was scrolling through Facebook sites for lost people and pets.
She got a real shock — there was a picture of the cat who was rescued from the utility pole. It was Baefire, her pet who had disappeared on her wedding day.
“I didn’t know what to do. I was so overwhelmed,” Hayley said, recalling the moment she realized she had found Baefire. He was a big cat with markings that she recognized.
She contacted the Erie Animal Network (the site which had posted the picture) and later that day, Baefire was reunited with the couple, who never thought they’d see him again.
She said the people who posted the picture were thrilled to know he was back with his owner, and she said they were very kind when she picked up the cat.
Hayley doesn’t know where the cat had been since he disappeared. He appears to be fairly healthy, although a “little chunky,” she said.
The cat has an appointment with a veterinarian on Saturday for a complete checkup.
Reaction to the story posted on Facebook has been positive as people respond to the good news that Baefire is back with her owners.
One said, “God works in His own way,” while another said, “It’s a miracle.”
Hayley said they are just happy to have him back, adding, “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”
Baefire might not have made the wedding pictures, but he did make Facebook, and through that picture he found his way back to those who have missed him for almost four years.
