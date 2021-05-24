Like everyone else, Diane and Gary Gordon have seen the daily reports on the pandemic for the past year, with updated numbers coming from the TV, over the internet and on the front page of the newspaper. Each day, it was hard not to be reminded of their own loss — a loss that never made the news when they learned of it a year ago today.
The death of their daughter, Lauren Gordon, due to a massive overdose of fentanyl and other drugs was the result of a public health emergency that was present long before COVID-19 and that in all likelihood will remain long after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.
“It never made the paper,” Diane Gordon said on Friday as she and her husband recalled the events of a year prior from the living room of their Guys Mills home. “It was like —”
“Like it didn’t happen,” Gary added, finishing his wife’s sentence.
“ — like it’s not a big deal,” Diane continued. “Not that I want a response to Lauren’s death. I just feel that our communities are becoming immune to it. It just happens and there’s no reaction, there’s no alarm.”
The epidemic continues
The pandemic has dominated much of the nation’s attention over the past 15 months, but in the background the opioid epidemic has continued to claim lives like Lauren’s and has continued to impact the lives of families like the Gordons'.
“If they publicized these as they do the COVID deaths every day in the paper,” Diane said, “it would get people’s attention.”
And people lucky enough to have avoided learning about the ongoing trade in illegal drugs would be shocked by what they learned, Gary added.
“If you’re halfway normally straight, you can’t believe what’s going on,” he said.
What’s going on can have not only tragic but gruesome results.
In a letter she composed recently for media publication, Diane tried to convey the stark reality of her daughter’s death.
“Do you know what happens to a body left in a black car on a warm day or two with the windows rolled up?” she asked in the letter. “We do.”
There are many elements of their daughters’ final hours, however, that the Gordons still do not know.
Not that knowing will change anything, Gary added. But still.
“I can’t tell you where she died,” Gary said. “That bothers me.”
Knowing won’t stop them from missing her, either, but it would be something.
“I think just not having the future,” Diane said. “You always have dreams for your kids, you’re excited for them. She had a lot of excitement in her life. She loved being with friends.”
Lauren Gordon, 1997-2020
Lauren Gordon was 23 when she died. A graduate of Maplewood Junior-Senior High, she also earned a cosmetology certificate from the Crawford County Career and Technical Center. She was the youngest of four children and had a bubbly personality, according to her mother. She was funny — a bit of a smart aleck, even — and had been Junior Miss Waterfowl 2012-13.
Last year she was living at home with her parents and had been employed as both a server at a banquet hall in Meadville and a childcare worker in Townville when the pandemic began. She had recently gone back to work at the daycare center when she died, according to her parents.
The last time they saw Lauren, the Gordons were headed out on a Friday evening and they passed her returning home from work in the new black Nissan Altima she loved. They later heard from friends and saw from Facebook postings that Lauren had gone out that evening in the Meadville area.
She did not return home that evening, which wasn’t too unusual since she sometimes stayed with friends. But when Gary texted her four letters the next morning — “R U OK” — and she didn’t respond, they became concerned.
Late the next day, on May 24, 2020, the Gordons were notified by Pennsylvania State Police that their daughter had been found dead in the passenger seat of her car on a quiet residential street in Erie.
About two months later toxicology results showed that she had died of an accidental overdose involving a combination of fentanyl, alcohol and other drugs.
The mystery of Lauren’s death
A year later, the Gordons are still grieving their loss, still searching for answers about what happened to their daughter, and still seeking justice in the belief that others must have been with her when she died.
Some things are certain: The amount of fentanyl found in Lauren’s blood was many times greater than the lethal level; the alcohol concentration was more than twice the state’s legal driving limit; cocaine and marijuana were also present.
While the Gordons know what was in their daughter’s system, they don’t know how it got there. They don’t know where she got the drugs that killed her or where she took them. They don’t know when exactly she died — they don’t even know where she died. It’s not clear how she wound up at 3115 Washington St., Erie, where she was found.
They suspect she died somewhere else and was driven there in her own car and abandoned. The Altima appeared to have broken down — when the car was returned to the Gordons, the battery was dead and the alternator in need of repair.
One thing the Gordons do know is that they are not alone. They see evidence in the statistics as well as in the people who join them each week for Celebrate Recovery, a Christian-oriented 12-step program they lead at New Beginnings Church of God on Leslie Road in Meadville. Gary, echoing the group’s motto, explained that the goal is “personal growth for any hurt, habit or hang-up.” Members include not only addicts, but family members affected by a relative’s addiction.
“We’re not unique to losing a child or a relative,” Diane said.
Crawford County trends
The numbers back them up. Though drug-related deaths in Crawford County are down from the 39 recorded in 2016, they have remained relatively steady in recent years, with fentanyl a constant factor. According to the Crawford County Coroner’s Office, there were 23 drug-related deaths in 2017, 22 in 2018, 20 in 2019, and 21 in 2020. Fentanyl was involved in 11 of the deaths in 2017, 15 in 2018, eight in 2019, and 15 in 2020.
So far this year, the office has recorded 11 overdose deaths with fentanyl involved in 10.
In the city of Meadville, Meadville Central Fire Department responded to 15 overdose calls involving illegal drugs in 2019. That number nearly doubled last year, when the department recorded 28 overdose-related calls. As of Friday, the department has responded to eight overdose calls this year.
Overdoses tend to come in waves that are likely tied to the arrival of drug supplies in the area, according to Chief Patrick Wiley.
The pandemic affected nearly every business, but not the overdose business.
“No,” Wiley said, “it hasn’t gone away at all.”
Uncomfortable conversations
The Gordons want to make sure that public awareness remains strong as well. If that means talking about things that make people uncomfortable, that’s OK.
“I don’t want people to forget that Lauren died of a drug overdose,” Diane said.
Keeping her memory alive may be painful, but it may also help push someone to seek help for themselves or for a loved one. It may even push someone to come forward with information about Lauren’s final hours.
Given the stigma still attached to drug addiction and the lack of attention received by overdose deaths like Lauren’s, it’s easy to dismiss someone like her as “just another dead junkie,” Gary said, and to think, “If they didn’t use, they wouldn’t be dead.”
But there’s more to the story.
“There is a soul in that person,” Gary said.
