The county’s annual severe weather exercise takes place this week, according to an announcement from the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.
The exercise, a tornado warning drill, will occur at 11 a.m. Wednesday and is designed to allow all local agencies and the county to gain experience.
“Once a year the entire county has an opportunity to practice what they would do in the event of a major emergency by activating and testing their emergency plans,” said EMA Coordinator Allen Clark. “All emergencies and disasters are local and this exercise tests the local response to emergencies with the county supporting those efforts.”
In the event of actual emergencies, one of the best ways to help county responders is to be prepared, Clark advised. Families should assemble a kit that would allow them to get by for up to a week without outside assistance and electricity. That level of preparation would allow emergency responders to focus on helping the injured and addressing damages.
“It’s only through testing our plans, training, and equipment that we can know what we are good at doing and the areas to improve upon before a real emergency occurs,” he added.
• More information: Visit ready.gov.
