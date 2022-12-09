Crawford County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October at 4.2 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
While that rate is the same as September, unemployment is nearly two full percentage points below the 6.1 percent recorded in October 2021.
Crawford County’s total labor force did grow by 200 in October to 37,800 with 36,200 employed and 1,600 unemployed. In September, the county’s total labor force was 37,600 with 36,000 employed and 1,600 unemployed.
A county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.
The total number of jobs based in Crawford County grew by a net total of 200 in October, rising from 30,000 in September to 30,200 in October.
The number of jobs in leisure and hospitality fell by 200, going from 2,400 in September to 2,200 in October. That was due to the close of some seasonal businesses, according to Dave Hand, a state labor analyst.
The trade, transportation and utilities sector lost 100 jobs, going from 3,800 in September to 3,700 in October. However, that decrease may be due to rounding, Hand said.
The education and health services sector went up by 500 jobs, rising from 6,700 in September to 7,200 in October as more support staff and faculty returned to work for the academic year.
Other job sectors within the county were unchanged during the month.
Crawford County’s 4.2 percent rate for October put it in a seven-way tie with Berks, Blair, Carbon, Jefferson, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties for the 32nd-lowest rate out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the four counties adjoining Crawford saw two move lower for October while one rose and one was unchanged.
The rates for the other counties, listed October, then September, were: Erie, 4.7 percent, 4.9 percent; Mercer, 4.3, 4.5; Venango, 4.4, 4.4; and Warren 4.1, 4.0.
Statewide, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate went down to 4.0 percent for October, declining from 4.1 percent in September. The national unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, up from to 3.5 percent in September.
