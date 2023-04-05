Crawford County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in February, up slightly from January’s rate of 4.7 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
February also saw the county’s total labor force decrease by an estimated 500 people when compared to January.
The total labor force was 37,200 in February with 35,400 employed and 1,800 unemployed.
In January, the total labor force was 37,700 with 35,900 employed and 1,800 unemployed.
A county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.
The 500-person drop in the total labor force may be people leaving the workforce altogether as temporary, holiday season-related jobs had ended, according to Dave Hand, a state labor analyst.
Also, the total labor force statistics may change as those statistics have not yet gone through the annual benchmarking process, he added.
The unemployment data released every month by Labor and Industry is sample based. At the end of the year, the months are revised based on additional data that has been collected.
For February, the total number of jobs based in Crawford County dipped slightly with a net decrease of 100 for the month. There were 29,600 jobs based in the county in February, down from 29,700 in January.
The number of manufacturing jobs was unchanged at 7,000 in February, the same as January.
The number of trade sector jobs fell by 100 in February to 3,700, down from 3,700 the month before.
Education and health services jobs increased by 100 in February to 6,800, up from 6,700 in January.
At 4.8 percent, Crawford County was ranked 38th lowest in unemployment out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and tied with Cambria, Jefferson, Lackawanna and Mercer counties.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the four counties adjoining Crawford saw Venango County’s rate increase while Erie, Mercer and Warren counties were unchanged.
The rates for the other counties, listed February, then January, were: Erie — 4.6 percent, 4.6 percent; Mercer — 4.8, 4.8; Venango — 5.4, 5.1; and Warren — 5.2, 5.2.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s statewide unemployment rate was 4.4 percent for February and the national unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.
