Crawford County’s two hospitals want the public’s input by the end of the month to help identify the health care needs of the county.
Meadville Medical Center and Titusville Area Hospital, the two hospitals of the Meadville Medical Center Health System, have mailed flyers about the survey to every address in the county.
The anonymous online survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
It may be accessed online at tinyurl.com/CrawfordCHNA
The survey doesn’t ask for a name, address or other identifiable information, but a person must reside in Crawford County to take part. Participants don’t have to answer any question that they don’t feel comfortable answering. All information recorded will remain confidential.
“It’s a broad survey — trying to identify barriers to health care,” Dr. Kevin Kraeling, Meadville Medical Center’s chief medical officer, said.
“We might have these services, but there might be barriers that people can’t get access to them,” Kraeling said. “So if we can knock down those barriers, perhaps that will provide greater utilization.”
“We’d like to fill it out as soon as they can,” Kraeling continued. “If they could fill it out by the end of the month that would be great. We want to have a public report ready by the end of June.”
The survey asks questions related to general medical, mental health, dental care, substance abuse services as well as health care for children. It also people their opinions on the most important health issues, the most unhealthy behaviors and actions to improve the community’s health.
Meadville and Titusville hospitals conduct a community health needs assessment in conjunction with Allegheny College every three years.
Philip Pandolph, Meadville Medical Center’s president and chief executive officer, called the assessment “a great opportunity” to work with the hospital’s community partners to gain a better understanding on how to enhance local health services.
“In the past, the health needs assessment has revealed unmet community needs such as dental services, behavioral health and access to primary care,” Pandolph said. “Based on these findings, we were able to apply resources in these essential areas to better serve our community.”
