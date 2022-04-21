Wednesday’s tornado drill in Crawford County went well, according to county emergency officials.
At 11 a.m. a tornado warning drill sounded via sirens at fire departments around the county while the county’s 911 Center sent out emergency notifications through its radio system.
The county’s Department of Public Safety operated its Emergency Operations Center with volunteers and staff to simulate a response to tornadoes hitting the county. Personnel from Penelec and the American Red Cross also assisted in simulated recovery efforts.
Wednesday’s drill also was the first time the county’s new voluntary emergency notification system via phone was tested for a weather emergency.
The volunteer system sends notifications either through computer or smartphone to an individual, business or organization.
The Genasys voluntary phone notification system was used three times during testing last fall — twice for notification of missing individuals and once for an equipment failure with the county’s 911 system.
“It’s a good addition to the system,” said Allen Clark, the county’s emergency management agency coordinator.
“The mass notification system adds another layer of notification,” Greg Beveridge, the county’s public safety director, said of the Genasys system.
There currently are about 1,000 voluntary subscribes to it, he added. The system is capable of handling up to 20,000 subscribers.
The voluntary notification system is available by downloading the free Crawford Alerts app to a smartphone.