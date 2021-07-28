Crawford County saw its unemployment rate rise slightly in June as the number of those in the local labor force shrank, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday.
The county’s seasonal unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in June, up from 6.0 percent in May, but it's down from April's 6.8 percent, according to Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst.
A county’s unemployment rate is based on its total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
A combination of a small increase in the number of unemployed coupled with a bigger drop in the number of employed cut the size of the total labor force, pushing up the unemployment rate, she said.
The county’s total labor force dropped by a total of 400 people between May and June, according to Riegel.
The county’s total labor force was 37,300 in June with 35,000 employed and 2,300 unemployed. That compares to May's revised numbers of a total labor force of 37,700 with 35,500 employed and 2,200 unemployed.
"It's hard to say whether it was people retiring or just leaving the work force for some other reason," Riegel said of the 500 people gone from the number of employed and only 100 more unemployed from May to June.
Crawford County’s 6.2 percent rate for June has it in a five-way tie with Berk, Clinton, Jefferson and Tioga counties as the 29th lowest rate among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, Riegel said.
Meanwhile, the number of jobs based within Crawford County fell overall by 500 in June, but much of the decrease was tied to school-related jobs and the end of the academic year in June.
Education and health services fell to 6,600 in June, down 600 from the 7,200 in May, while local government jobs dipped to 2,700 in June, down 200 from 2,900 in May.
"Those are annual education related declines with the end of the school year," she said.
Those losses were offset a little by small gains in both the manufacturing and the leisure and hospitality sectors, Riegel said. Both of the sectors added 100 jobs in June.
Manufacturing jobs rose to 7,000 in June, up from 6,900 in May, while leisure and hospitality rose to 2,500 in June, up from 2,400 in May.
Other job sectors based in the county saw no change in employment numbers, according to the state. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in the four adjoining counties were mixed in June with two increasing, one decreasing and one unchanged.
The rates for the other counties, listed June, then May, were: Erie, 7.1 percent, 7.1 percent; Mercer, 6.8, 6.7; Venango, 6.3, 6.5; and Warren, 6.1, 5.7.
For Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent in June, unchanged from May. The national unemployment rate was 5.9 percent in June, up from 5.8 percent in May.
