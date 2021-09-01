Crawford County's unemployment rate once again rose slightly, but July's rate is well below what it was in July 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The county’s seasonal unemployment rate moved up to 6.4 in July, compared to 6.2 percent in June and 6.0 percent in May.
"It's about half of what it was a year ago — 12 percent when the economy was starting to open back up from the pandemic," said Scott Meckley, a state labor analyst.
Crawford County did see some job losses from June to July as the academic year closed out for area schools and colleges.
"It was nothing unusual, though, they were 600 jobs," Meckley said. "They were the normal seasonal losses in transportation, education and local government."
The state bases a county’s unemployment rate on its total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
A small increase in the number of unemployed in the county coupled with rounding caused the unemployment rate to rise in July, according to Meckley.
The county’s total labor force was 37,300 with 35,000 employed and 2,400 unemployed in July, Meckley said. The numbers don't total correctly due to rounding to the nearest 100. For June, the total labor force also was 37,300 with 35,000 employed and 2,300 unemployed.
At 6.4 percent for July, Crawford’s unemployment rate was in a four-way tie for 36th lowest among Pennsylvania's 67 counties. Crawford tied with Carbon, Jefferson and Tioga counties, he said.
Meanwhile, the number of jobs based within Crawford County fell overall by 600 in July with that decrease tied to the end of the 2020-21 academic year. Those jobs lost were seasonal tied to the academic year such as bus transportation, support staff and government, he said.
Local government jobs totaled 2,400 in July, down 300 from 2,700 in June.
Trade, transportation and utilities jobs totaled 4,400 in July, down 200 from 4,600 in June.
Education and health services totaled 6,500 in July, down 100 from 6,600 in June.
The other job sectors in the county all were unchanged for July.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in the four adjoining counties were mixed in July with two increasing, one decreasing and one unchanged.
The rates for the other counties, listed July, then June, were: Erie, 7.0 percent, 7.1 percent; Mercer, 6.8, 6.8; Venango, 6.7, 6.3; and Warren, 6.2, 6.0.
For Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate was 6.6 for July, down from 6.9 percent in June. The national unemployment rate was 5.4 percent for July, down from 5.9 percent for June.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.