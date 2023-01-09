Crawford County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent in November, up from 4.2 percent in October, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
Crawford County’s total labor force fell by 300 in November when compared to October. And, the drop in the total labor force all was in the total number of employed.
The county’s total labor force was 37,500 in November with 35,800 employed and 1,600 unemployed. The numbers don’t total correctly due to rounding.
In October, the county’s total labor force was higher at 37,800 with 36,200 employed and 1,600 unemployed.
A county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.
The total number of jobs based in Crawford County fell slightly in November — with a net decrease of 100 for the month. There were 30,100 jobs based in the county in November, down from 30,200 in October.
The mining, logging and construction sector lost 100 jobs with 1,100 reported for November, compared to 1,200 for October.
Manufacturing jobs in the county totaled 6,900 in November, down 100 from the 7,000 reported in October.
The leisure and hospitality sector lost 100 jobs with 2,100 in November, compared to 2,200 in October.
The education and health services sector went up by 100 jobs, rising to 7,300 in November, up from 7,200 in October.
The local government sector also went up by 100, rising to 2,700 jobs in November, up from 2,600 in October.
At 4.4 percent in November, Crawford County tied with Lackawanna County for the 35th lowest rate out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the four counties adjoining Crawford saw Erie County remain unchanged while Mercer, Venango and Warren counties moved slightly higher.
The rates for the other counties, listed November, then October, were: Erie, 4.7 percent, 4.7 percent; Mercer, 4.5, 4.3; Venango, 4.6, 4.3; and Warren 4.2, 4.1.
Meanwhile, both Pennsylvania’s statewide unemployment rate and the national unemployment rate were unchanged.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent for November, the same as October. The national unemployment rate remained at to 3.7 percent in November, the same as October.
