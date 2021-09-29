More Crawford County residents entered the labor force in August, but not all found jobs during the month, pushing the county's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate up to 6.8 percent for the month.
The county's total labor force rose by 400 from July to August, but with only 200 people finding employment. The 200 others who entered the labor force but didn't find a job caused the county's rate to increase by 0.3 percent for the month, according to Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst.
"When employment goes up, unemployment should go down, but that wasn't the case," Riegel said Tuesday. "It's hard to say why more people entered the job market. There was no big event to point to."
August's 6.8 percent seasonal unemployment rate is up from 6.5 percent in July and 6.2 percent in June, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. However, the rate is below the 9.1 percent recorded in August 2020.
The state bases a county’s unemployment rate on its total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
For August, Crawford County's total labor force was 37,700 with 35,100 employed and 2,600 unemployed, Riegel said. In July, the county's total labor force was 37,300 with 34,900 employed and 2,400 unemployed.
The number of jobs based in Crawford County did increase in August to 29,500, up 200 from the 29,300 recorded in July.
There was only one sector that had any movement, either up or down, with all other job sectors unchanged. Government employment rose by 200, going to 3,700 in August, compared to 3,500 in July. Riegel attributed the increase to the start of some workers returning as schools began to get ready for the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
At 6.8 percent, Crawford County's rate tied with three other counties — Carbon, Lehigh and Schuylkill — as 38th lowest out of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.
Riegel also pointed out unemployment rose in 57 of the state's 67 counties during August including in Crawford County's four adjacent counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.
The rates for the four other counties, listed August, then July, were: Erie, 7.1 percent, 7.0 percent; Mercer, 7.3, 6.8; Venango, 7.1, 6.8; and Warren, 6.7, 6.3.
However, both statewide and national unemployment rates went down in August. Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in August, down from 6.6 in July while the national unemployment rate was 5.2 in August, down from 5.4 percent in July.
