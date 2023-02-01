Crawford County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in December, up slightly from November’s revised rate of 4.3 percent, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reported Tuesday.
December saw an increase in Crawford County’s total labor force with increases in both employed and unemployed.
The county’s total labor force rose to 37,900 in December with 36,300 employed and 1,700 unemployed. The numbers don’t total correctly due to rounding.
For November, the total labor force was 37,500 with 35,800 employed and 1,600 unemployed. Those numbers also don’t total correctly due to rounding.
A county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.
For December, the total number of jobs based in Crawford County fell slightly with a net decrease of 100 for the month. There were 30,000 jobs based in the county in December, down from 30,100 in November.
Manufacturing jobs in the county continued to hold steady at 6,900 in December, the same as November.
The leisure and hospitality sector lost 100 jobs in December, dropping to 2,000, compared to 2,100 in November.
The local government sector also down by 100, dipping to 2,600 jobs in December, compared to 2,700 in November.
The trade sector had an increase of 100 jobs to 3,800 in December, up from 3,700 in November.
However, all those movements may be due to rounding, according to David Hand, a labor market analyst.
Crawford County’s rate of 4.4 percent for December tied it with Carbon, Lackawanna, Lycoming, Northumberland and Tioga counties for the 37th lowest rate out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the four counties adjoining Crawford saw Mercer County remain unchanged while Erie County went down and Venango and Warren counties moved higher.
The rates for the other counties, listed December, then November, were: Erie, 4.6 percent, 4.7 percent; Mercer, 4.5, 4.5; Venango, 4.8, 4.6; and Warren 4.8, 4.2.
Meanwhile, both Pennsylvania’s statewide unemployment rate and the national unemployment rate fell.
Pennsylvania’s jobless rate went down to 3.9 percent for December, down from 4.0 percent for November. The national unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in December, down from 3.7 percent in November.
