Crawford County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to a record low level of 3.5 percent in June, according to the latest statistics released Tuesday by the state.
That figure beats the previous record low mark of 3.7 percent for the county recorded in April by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The county’s unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in May.
June is the fourth time the county’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dipped below 4 percent since the department adopted its current unemployment calculation method in January 1976.
For June, the county’s total labor force was 37,300 with 35,900 employed and 1,300 unemployed. Numbers don’t total correctly due to rounding.
The county’s total labor force was 37,400 in May with 35,900 employed and 1,500 unemployed. In April, the total labor force was 37,300 with 35,900 employed and 1,400 unemployed.
A county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.
June did see the total number of jobs based in Crawford County fall by 400 as education-related employment ended with the close of the academic year in June.
There were 30,400 jobs based in the county in June, down from 30,800 in May.
The education and health services sector saw a drop of 400 jobs, from 6,900 in May to 6,500 in June.
Local government jobs dropped by 100, from 2,800 in May to 2,700 in June.
Leisure and hospitality jobs went up by 100 during the month, from 2,600 in May to 2,700 in June.
The four counties bordering Crawford also saw their seasonal unemployment rates drop in June.
The rates for the other counties, listed June, then May are: Erie, 4.2 percent, 4.4 percent; Mercer — 3.8, 4.5; Venango — 4.8, 5.3; and Warren — 3.6, 4.2.
Pennsylvania’s statewide unemployment rate was 3.8 percent for June, a new record low, and down from 4 percent for May.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6 percent for June, down from 3.7 percent in May.
