Crawford County’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.2 percent in September as employment rose with the start of the academic year, according to the latest statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
September’s seasonally adjusted rate of 4.2 percent is down from 4.8 percent in August.
“It coincides with education-related jobs returning (for September),” said Dave Hand, a state labor analyst.
Crawford County’s total labor force grew to 37,500 in September with 36,000 employed and 1,600 unemployed (the numbers don’t total correctly due to rounding). September’s numbers are an improvement over August when the total labor force was 37,100 with 35,300 employed and 1,800 unemployed.
A county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.
The total number of jobs based in Crawford County grew by a net total of 600 from August to September, going from 29,400 in August to 30,000 in September with the gains in education-related sectors.
Trade, transportation and utilities sector added 300 jobs in September, rising to 4,600, compared to 4,300 in August with those jobs related to transportation, such as bus services.
Education and health services sector had 6,700 jobs in September, up 200 from the 6,500 recorded in August.
Local government sector had 2,600 jobs in September, up 200 jobs from 2,400 in August.
Jobs in the education and health services and local government sectors were support staff and faculty returning to work.
All other job sectors were unchanged in employment in September except for manufacturing, which dropped by 100 jobs, going from 7,100 in August to 7,000 jobs in September. However, the drop may be due to rounding, Hand said.
At 4.2 percent for September, Crawford County was in a four-way tie with Carbon, Lackawanna and Mifflin counties for the 32nd-lowest rate out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the four counties adjoining Crawford all saw lower unemployment rates for September.
The rates for the other counties, listed September, then August, were: Erie, 4.9 percent, 5.0 percent; Mercer, 4.5, 5.2; Venango, 4.4, 5.0; and Warren 4.0, 4.7.
Statewide, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate slipped to 4.1 percent in September, down from 4.2 percent in August. The national unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in September, down from 3.7 percent in August.
