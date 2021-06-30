Unemployment in Crawford County fell to 6.0 percent in May, but April's rate was revised upward to 6.8 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The county's seasonal unemployment rate of 6.0 percent for May is the lowest it has been since March 2020, Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst, said Tuesday. The last time Crawford County's unemployment rate was below 6 percent was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic when it was 5.2 percent for February 2020, she added.
Prior to the pandemic — in the fall of 2019 and the first two months of 2020 — Crawford County's unemployment rate was running at less than 5.5 percent. A Pennsylvania-wide shutdown to stop COVID-19's spread in the middle of March 2020 closed thousands of "non-life-sustaining" businesses and was followed by a statewide stay-at-home order April 1. The initial easing of that statewide stay-at-home order didn't begin until May of that year.
Crawford County's 6.0 percent rate for May of this year put it in a four-way tie with Bedford, Dauphin and Tioga as the 28th lowest rate among Pennsylvania's 67 counties, Riegel said.
The county's April unemployment rate was revised to 6.8 percent, up from 6.6 percent due to additional data available, Riegel said.
A county’s unemployment rate is based on its total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
Crawford County's unemployment rate went down due to a combination of factors, according to Riegel. The total labor force dropped in May, but the number of employed rose as the number of unemployed fell when compared to April.
The county's total labor force was 37,800 in May with 35,500 employed and 2,300 unemployed. For April, the county's total labor force was revised to 38,000 with 35,400 employed and 2,600 unemployed due to additional data.
"It's hard to say why the number of unemployed dropped in May — whether they got jobs elsewhere or just were leaving the labor force," Riegel said.
The number of jobs based within Crawford County was 30,400, up from a revised April total of 30,000, according to Department of Labor and Industry statistics.
Leisure and hospitality industry jobs increased by 200 jobs in May to 2,400. That's up from 2,200 in April and 2,000 jobs in that sector in March. Riegel said the 200-job increase in May is a typical seasonal increase for Crawford County.
The 200-job increase from March to April within that sector was in line with the five-year and 10-year median increases for those jobs as seasonal businesses like ice cream and drive-in restaurants open for the year, she added.
The trade; mining, logging and construction; and local government sectors each added 100 jobs. Trade had a total of 3,900 jobs in May, up from 3,800 in April. Mining, logging and construction had 1,200 jobs in May, up from 1,100 in April. Local government had 2,900 jobs in May, up from 2,800 in April.
The education and health services sector dropped 100 jobs in May to 7,200, down from 7,300 in April. That decrease can be attributed to area colleges closing out their academic year in May, Riegel said.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in the four adjoining counties dropped in May, according to the state.
The rates for the other counties, listed May, then April, were: Erie, 7.4 percent, 8.4 percent; Mercer, 6.7, 7.6; Venango, 6.6, 7.2; and Warren, 5.8, 6.5.
For Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent in May, down from 7.4 percent in April. The national unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in May, down from 6.1 percent in April.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.