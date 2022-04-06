Crawford County’s seasonal unemployment rate is back below 5 percent, down to 4.8 percent for February.
The county’s 4.8 percent rate for February is down from 5.5 percent in January, according to Lauren Riegel, an analyst with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
February’s rate of 4.8 percent also is more than 3 full percentage points below the 7.9 percent recorded in February 2021.
The county’s total labor force did shrink by 400 people overall from January to February, but Riegel said the contraction wasn’t unusual.
The unemployment rate is based on the county’s total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
“It was seen in some other counties as well,” Riegel said. “People left the labor force, it’s hard to say what was the case why. While the labor force declined this month, the unemployment rate is moving in the right direction.”
Overall, Crawford County’s total labor force went down by 400 between January and February. The number of employed fell by 200 in February, but the number of unemployed fell by 200, pushing the county’s unemployment rate down for the month, Riegel said.
The county’s total labor force in February was 36,800 with 35,000 employed and 1,800 unemployed, compared to January’s total labor force of 37,200, with 35,200 employed and 2,000 unemployed.
In February 2021, the total labor force was 38,300 with 35,300 employed, but unemployment was at 3,000 for that month. Riegel pointed out in February 2021, the state still was in the grips of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the number of jobs based in the county grew by 100 in February to 28,800, up from January’s 28,700.
All but two job sectors in the county were unchanged between January and February.
Education and health services grew by 200 jobs to 6,700 in February, up from 6,500 in January.
Riegel said that growth was typical as area colleges got back into operation following Christmas and New Year’s holiday break.
The trade sector fell by 100 in February to 3,600 for the month, down from 3,700 in January.
“That’s the end of (temporary) holiday employment showing up,” Riegel said.
The number of manufacturing jobs based in Crawford County was unchanged from January to February, remaining at 6,900.
The county’s rate of 4.8 percent in February tied it for 33rd lowest out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, Riegel said. Crawford tied with Washington, Wayne and Wyoming counties.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in the four adjoining counties also fell in February.
The rates for the other counties, listed February, then January, were: Erie, 5.7 percent, 5.9 percent; Mercer, 5.2, 5.8; Venango, 5.0, 5.5; and Warren, 5.0, 5.7.
For Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent for February, down from 5.4 percent in January. The national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in February, down from 4.0 percent in January.