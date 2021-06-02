Crawford County's seasonal unemployment rate dropped to 6.6 percent in April and March's rate was revised downward to 7.2 percent, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday.
At 6.6 percent for April, Crawford County tied with Delaware County for the 32nd lowest unemployment rate among Pennsylvania's 67 counties. The March unemployment rate was revised downward to 7.2 percent from the 7.4 percent first reported in late April as additional data became available, according to Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst.
The county's 6.6 percent rate for April is the lowest it has been since November 2020 when the seasonal unemployment rate was 6.7 percent.
A county's unemployment rate is based on its total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
What drove the rate down was the county's total labor force contracted in April as the number of unemployed went down, but the number of people with jobs was unchanged, Riegel said.
The county’s total labor force in April was 38,300 with 35,800 employed and 2,500 unemployed. However, in March the county's total labor force was 38,600 also with 35,800 employed, but with 2,800 unemployed.
"We didn't see a corresponding rise in employment numbers in April with the drop in unemployed," Riegel said. "It's hard to say what happened. Those who were unemployed may have left the labor force or they became employed while others who were employed left the labor force for some reason."
Those employed leaving the labor force could be due to retirement or moving from the area.
The number of jobs based within Crawford County grew by 400 during April to a total of 30,400, up from 30,000 in March, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.
The biggest growth was in the leisure and hospitality industry as it increased by 200 jobs to 2,200 in April, up from 2,000 in March. However, Riegel pointed out April's number of leisure and hospitality jobs is even more telling when compared to April 2020 when the state's economy was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, there were only 1,200 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry in the county.
Riegel said the 200-job increase from March to April within that sector was in line with the five-year and 10-year median increases for those jobs as seasonal businesses like ice cream and drive-in restaurants open for the year.
The education and health services sector and other services sector each added 100 jobs during April.
Educational and health services rose to 7,300 in April, up from 7,200 in March while other services rose to 1,500 in April, up from 1,400 in March.
Crawford County's manufacturing sector remained unchanged in April at 7,300 jobs, but up 700 jobs from the 6,600 recorded in the sector in April 2020 which was when the pandemic was impacting the economy.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in the four adjoining counties dropped in April, according to the state.
The rates for the other counties, listed April, then March, were: Erie, 7.7 percent, 8.4 percent; Mercer, 7.4, 8.0; Venango, 7.1, 7.5; and Warren, 6.4, 7.0.
For Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate was 7.4 percent in April, up slightly from 7.3 percent in March. The national unemployment rate was 6.1 in April, up slightly from 6.0 percent in March.
