Crawford County's unemployment rate is below 6 percent for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic as both the labor force and employment grew in October, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday.
The county recorded an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent for October, down from 6.1 percent in September.
It's the first time the county has been below 6 percent unemployment since February 2020 when the rate was 5.3 percent, according to Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst.
In the fall of 2019 and the first two months of 2020, Crawford County's unemployment rate was running less than 5.5 percent before Pennsylvania imposed an economic shutdown in mid-March 2020 due to the pandemic. Pennsylvania had an economic shutdown to stop COVID-19's spread, closing thousands of "non-life-sustaining" businesses. It then was followed by a statewide stay-at-home order April 1, 2020.
The county's labor force had a net increase of 200 during the month while overall employment grew and the number of unemployed dropped.
"In general, it's what we like to see — people are getting jobs as they enter the work force," Riegel said.
Crawford County's total labor force was 37,400 in October with 35,300 employed and 2,100 unemployed. In September, the total labor force was 37,200 with 34,900 employed and 2,300 unemployed.
The state bases a county’s unemployment rate on its total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
At 5.7 percent for October, Crawford County tied with Carbon, Clarion and Schuylkill counties for 36th lowest out of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.
In addition, the number of jobs based in the county grew by 400 overall in October to 29,900, up from 29,500 in September.
Education and health services jobs based in the county rose to 7,100 in October, up 600 from 6,500 in September. Riegel said most of gains were education related as private schools and colleges increased staffing levels for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Local government jobs increased to 2,800 in October, up 100 from 2,700 in September with most of the gain tied to public education jobs, Riegel said.
However, the increases in the education and health services and local government sectors partially were offset by seasonal losses in the leisure and hospitality sector.
Leisure and hospitality jobs in the county fell by 200 to 2,200 in October, down from 2,400 in September. "That's not out of the ordinary as seasonal business gradually wind down," Riegel said.
The number of manufacturing jobs fell by 100 in October to 6,800 compared to 6,900 in September. However, the 6,800 manufacturing jobs reported in October equal to the number of manufacturing jobs in the county in October 2020.
Riegel said the drop in manufacturing jobs in October may be due to rounding.
In the region, unemployment rates were lower in three of four counties while the fourth was unchanged.
The rates for the four other counties, listed October, then September, were: Erie, 6.3 percent, 6.3 percent; Mercer, 6.0, 6.4; Venango, 5.8, 6.2; and Warren, 5.4, 5.7.
Unemployment rates also improved in October both statewide and nationally.
Pennsylvania unemployment was 6.0 percent in October, down from 6.2 percent in September, and the national unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in October, down from 4.8 percent in September.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.