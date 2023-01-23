A count of homeless people in Crawford County will be conducted this week.
The effort will document those sleeping outdoors or in places not meant for human habitation overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, according to officials at the Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program. The Crawford County count is part of the annual point-in-time count that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires of homeless service providers across the nation during the last 10 days of January.
CHAPS staff members will canvass predetermined areas in the county Wednesday and will conduct the count early Thursday morning.
Those who know of people who meet the count criteria should contact Sandy Farkas, CHAPS housing solutions supervisor, at (814) 373-5082 or via email at cfarkas@chapsinc.org.
