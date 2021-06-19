There were three new coronavirus cases reported in Crawford County on Friday.
The state's count of cases in the county climbed to 7,532 in its latest update.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported no new COVID-related deaths. The last COVID-19 death in the county took place on Wednesday. The county has had 164 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were five COVID patients hospitalized in the county, a decrease of two from Thursday's report; two patients in an intensive care unit (ICU), the same as Wednesday; and one ventilator in use in the county, which is also the same as Thursday. The number of ICU beds available increased from six to seven.
In other COVID-related news:
• Officials registered 287 new COVID cases statewide on Friday.
• There were 8,407 new full vaccinations on Friday.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,192 cases (an increase of nine from Thursday), Mercer County 9,710 cases (up four), Venango County 4,091 (up two) and Warren County 2,638 (no increase).