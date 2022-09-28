Crawford County’s unemployment rate rose in August, but continues to remain below 5 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The county’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate for August hit 4.8 percent, up from 4.3 percent in July.
“It’s part of an up-and-down pattern the past few months,” Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst, said of the county.
Crawford County’s total labor force was 37,100 in August with 35,300 employed and 1,800 unemployed. Those figures compare to a total labor force of 37,000 in July with 35,400 employed and 1,600 unemployed. June had a higher total labor force at 37,300 with 35,600 employed and 1,800 unemployed (the numbers don’t total correctly due to rounding).
A county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.
“Why the labor force is declining is hard to say, as statewide the number of employed is up and the number of unemployed down,” Riegel said.
However, she pointed to a positive for Crawford County when comparing August’s labor force numbers to those of August 2021.
A year ago, the total labor force was 700 more at 37,800, she said. In August 2021, there were 35,300 employed — the same as this August — but unemployed was 2,500 — 700 more than this August.
“There’s 700 shift in the number of unemployed,” she said. “Some of it may be people leaving the workforce, but many of those may be employed now replacing those who retired (and left) as we have an older workforce.”
Crawford County’s 4.8 percent for August put it in a four-way tie with Lycoming, Lackawanna and Jefferson counties for the 33rd lowest rate out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Meanwhile, the total number of jobs based in Crawford County practically was unchanged at 29,400 for August, up just 100 from 29,300 in July.
The only sector that showed any movement was government, adding 100 jobs to 3,600 in August, compared to 3,500 in July. That may just be due to rounding.
Manufacturing jobs based in Crawford County held steady at 7,100 in August, unchanged from both July and June, but 200 higher than one year ago. In August 2021, the county had 6,900 manufacturing jobs.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the four counties adjoining Crawford saw one unchanged while the other three had increases.
The rates for the other counties, listed August, then July, were: Erie, 5.0 percent, 5.0 percent; Mercer, 5.2, 4.9; Venango, 5.1, 4.7; and Warren 4.7, 4.2.
Statewide, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate went down slightly to 4.2 percent in August, compared to 4.3 percent in July. The national unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7 percent in August, up from 3.5 percent in July.
