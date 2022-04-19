Sirens will blare across Crawford County late Wednesday morning as part of the annual severe weather exercise.
Each year local, county, state, and federal agencies participate in the county-wide exercise to allow all local agencies and the county to experience significant weather problems from severe thunderstorms, flooding, and tornado.
At 11 a.m. the annual tornado warning drill will sound for all schools, hospitals, critical needs facilities, and the general public.
A tornado warning tone is a steady tone from an emergency siren for one minute followed by a one minute pause. That is then followed by another steady tone for one minute.
According to Allen Clark, the county's emergency management agency coordinator, it's better to practice and test plans and equipment ahead of time instead of during an actual weather emergency.
"Once a year the entire county has an opportunity to practice what they would do in the event of a major emergency by activating and testing their emergency plans," Clark said. "All emergencies and disasters are local and this exercise tests the local response to emergencies with the county supporting those efforts."
Only by testing plans, training, and equipment can officials know what works well and what areas need improvement before a real emergency occurs, Clark said.
Crawford County Department of Public Safety will staff with volunteers and department employees to operate in the county Emergency Operations Center along with representatives from the American Red Cross and Penelec, Clark said.
Clark said public safety officials cannot stress enough families should be prepared to survive for at least a week without outside assistance in the event of an emergency.
"Some disasters have affected entire communities and public safety will quickly respond to provide emergency assistance," Clark said.
"But if you are not injured and do not need emergency help, you should have a plan and a kit to survive at least a week without power and outside help,'' Clark said. "If everyone would do that, then the stress on the emergency services system could concentrate on the injured and damaged buildings."
For more information on preparedness, go online at ready.gov.