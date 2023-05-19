More than $200,000 in county funds is being sought for two bridge projects and five local environmental initiatives.
The money would come from the Crawford County Act 13 Grant Program and be funded through Pennsylvania’s Act 13 of 2012, the unconventional gas well impact fee.
Each of the proposed grants requires a 50 percent match from the applicant, according to Zach Norwood, director of the Crawford County Planning Office. Norwood outlined the proposed grants at Thursday’s work session of Crawford County commissioners.
The proposed bridge grants are $48,175 to Meadville to rehabilitate a bridge on Clinton Court over Mill Run and $15,061.50 to Wayne Township for a culvert replacement on Rynd Road.
The proposed environmental initiative grants are:
• Bloomfield Township Sewage Authority for Canadohta Lake sewage and Oil Creek pollution prevention, $46,250;
• French Creek Recreational Trails for Ernst Trail Connector paving, $73,400;
• West Mead Township for Oakgrove Park playground enhancements, $3,637.73;
• Northwest PA Mobility Alliance for the Titusville bike share program, $12,500; and
• Western Pennsylvania Conservancy for the Tryon-Weber Woods Natural Area access improvements and stream restoration, phase two, $17,235.
Pennsylvania’s Act 13 authorizes the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas.
Commissioners are expected to act on grants at their voting meeting next week.
