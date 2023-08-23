GUYS MILLS — A Crawford County screenwriter is a semifinalist in a global script competition.
Stella Ruggiero, 38, of Guys Mills, is a contender in the Los-Angeles-based PAGE International Screenwriting Awards.
Her script, “Runaway Forest,” is now among 25 screenplays vying for a finalist slot in the science fiction genre.
This year, the PAGE contest received almost 9,000 entries, with more than 500 scripts in the sci-fi category. The competition will name 10 finalists in September.
In “Runaway Forest,” the past and present interlock in a mysterious forest, when a traumatized Vietnam veteran travels back through time and must help a pregnant woman escape slave hunters.
The script has spent much of the summer on The Red List, which is a leaderboard of the Top 20 projects on Coverfly, a global screenwriting database. Currently, “Runaway Forest” is No. 12 in the adventure feature category.
This is Ruggiero’s second appearance in the PAGE semifinals. In 2018, her ghost story, “Dearly Departed,” co-written with Meadville native Heidi Dugan, made the Top 25 in the comedy category.
Ruggiero, a former journalist, lives in the Guys Mills area with her husband and young son. In addition to writing, she’s a market gardener. She co-owns Plot Twist Farm and sells produce at the Meadville Market House.
