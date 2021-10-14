Staffing levels at the Crawford County Care Center are beginning to improve, according to county officials.
The Care Center is a 157-bed skilled care nursing home in Saegertown that's owned and operated by the county.
The county has been working the past few months to fill a number of vacant positions as well as newly created ones while the home's population has been increasing.
At Wednesday's meeting of Crawford County Board of Commissioners, the commissioners ratified a $650 payment by the Care Center to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for a civil penalty for untimely reporting. The Care Center was one day late in filing a required staffing-to-resident ratio report as required.
Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said the fine was due to not having enough staff to rotate for about a 12-week period.
"A lot of our management (personnel) were working 40 hours of management and also 30 hours of nursing" per week, he said. "To be honest, it was a matter of being stretched to the limit and we missed the deadline by one day."
At Wednesday's subsequent Crawford County Salary Board meeting, that board approved the hiring of two per diem registered nurse managers as well as two certified nursing assistant positions that were vacant. The board also approved multiple transfers and replacements among nursing and certified nursing assistant staff.
"Hopefully these hires will eliminate that," Henry said of not having enough staff to rotate.
