How should Crawford County grow and change in the coming years?
It’s what officials want to know from the public as the county updates its comprehensive plan.
A comprehensive plan is a community’s vision of how it wants to grow and change. It’s how it will develop land, redevelop older areas, ensure adequate housing, provide roads and sewers, protect natural areas, and meet other community objectives.
Pennsylvania law requires the county to have a comprehensive plan and update it every 10 years.
To get input, the county is teaming up with the nine libraries of the Crawford County Federated Library System.
For two-week periods now through July, residents may go to one of the libraries to provide input on their communities as part of “Crawford Inspired — It’s Our Future,” the county’s comprehensive plan update.
“Public engagement is the bedrock of community planning and development,” said Zach Norwood, the county’s planning director.
County commissioners said they can’t stress enough how important it is for people to get involved in the effort.
“When completed, it will impact neighborhoods, businesses, transportation, the environment and you,” Commissioner Christopher Soff said. “It needs to reflect a consensus of our values and priorities.”
“This initiative is critical for setting us up for success,” Commissioner Eric Henry said. “How can we expect to know what our citizens want from their government or in the places they call home if we don’t ask them?”
Each library will have a map of its community with color-coded feedback options for residents to let the county know what they think is great in their area, what is ripe for opportunity, and where any issues may be. Feedback can be provided anonymously.
“The key to a useful comprehensive plan that will help us build a roadmap to a bright future for our communities is getting feedback from the people who live, work and care about the place we call home,” according to Jessica Hilburn, co-chief executive of the Crawford County Federated Library System and a member of the Crawford County Planning Commission.
The nine member libraries serve more than 80,000 residents in the county, making them good host locations for communities’ feedback, she said.
Residents may provide feedback:
• Now through June 16 at libraries in Linesville, Saegertown and Cochranton;
• June 19 through 30 at libraries in Conneautville, Cambridge Springs and Conneaut Lake; and
• July 3 through 14 at libraries in Springboro, Titusville and Meadville.
Now through August, the public will have opportunities to talk about issues facing their community. A second phase this fall will gather solutions and build partnerships to address the priority issues identified. A subsequent phase will focus on adoption of the comprehensive plan.
Residents can follow Crawford County Planning its Facebook or Instagram accounts for project details, the trends impacting local communities, and how to get involved.
Additionally, more information and community group requests for a presentation about Crawford Inspired may be found at the project website, CrawfordInspired.com.
