Seven out of eight labor contracts between Crawford County and its various unions remain in various stages of negotiations as almost seven months of 2023 are complete.
All of the county’s labor agreements expired at the end of December 2022, although negotiations have continued.
The only formal contract approved was in February when the county signed a three-year contract with Local 668 of Service Employees International Union Health Care. The union represents 75 workers at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown, the county-owned nursing home.
Negotiations have continued with Local 668 of SEIU divisions for professional employees, court-appointed employees, court-related employees, residual workers and unionized supervisory personnel.
In addition, the county is negotiations with two other unions.
One is the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees which represents workers at the county jail.
The second is a new bargaining unit of the United Steel Workers, which represents the county’s assistant district attorneys and assistant public defenders. Those attorneys voted last fall to unionize.
Brittany Johnston, the county’s human resources director, said tentative agreements have been reached with three more. SEIU units — professional employees, court-appointed employees and court-related employees.
The professional unit is the majority of the staff at the county’s Human Services Department. It includes 65 employees who are caseworkers, program specialists and social service aides plus the Crawford County Planning Office and social service workers at the Crawford County Care Center. There are seven additional positions currently vacant within the unit, Johnston said.
A tentative agreement with the professional unit was reached in June and the final contract is being drafted, Johnston said.
The court-appointed unit represents 78 employees who are adult and juvenile probation and domestic relations workers. A tentative agreement was reached with those workers in March, but final draft of the new contract isn’t complete, she said.
A tentative agreement also was reached in March with the court-related unit, but the final draft of its contract also isn’t complete, Johnston said. The unit represents 24 workers in the register and recorder’s, prothonotary and clerk of courts offices, and clerical staff in the sheriff, district attorney and public defender offices. There is one vacancy in the unit, she said.
This weekend, members of the SEIU residual workers unit are voting on a new contract offer, Johnston confirmed. The unit covers 54 workers in public safety, voter services, veterans, assessment, treasurer’s, maintenance and print room offices, and department workers and clerical staff at human services. There are two vacancies in the residual workers unit.
Negotiations are starting with the SEIU supervisory position unit, which represents 12 unionized supervisory position within the county’s Human Services Department. Johnston said the county had reach an agreement with the SEIU professional unit before opening negotiations with the supervisors.
The last formal negotiation session with AFSCME, which represents 49 unionized county jail employees, was May 23, Johnston said.
However, there have been some informal discussions since with AFSCME regarding a new jail contract, Eric Henry, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, said Friday.
The county has reached an agreement in principle with the United Steel Workers Union for the unionized lawyers, Johnston said. Some language still has to be finalized before a tentative agreement would be presented to that bargaining unit. The USW represents a total of seven assistant district attorneys and assistant public defenders which includes one vacancy within the unit.
Henry said he has been involved in direct negotiations with the various unions and the county has to find a balance.
“I can appreciate the work our staff does, but the whole country is in a workforce crisis,” he said. “In order for us to be competitive, we have really. great benefits and a really great retirement, but we can’t always compete with the private sector when it comes to wages. That’s a challenge for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.