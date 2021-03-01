Christine Krzysiak has announced her reelection bid for Crawford County treasurer on the Republican Party ballot in the May primary.
Krzysiak first was appointed county treasurer in 2011 and was elected that year to fill the remaining balance of the term. She subsequently has been elected to two four-year terms.
"I take my role as treasurer very seriously and would be honored to continue to serve the people of Crawford County in this capacity," Krzysiak said in making her announcement.
As treasurer, Krzysiak said she has made many enhancements to the office. Changes include computerizing bank records for more efficient balancing and easier access for auditing purposes; debit/credit payment processing for office transactions; and online access for office applications and records.
"I helped consolidate funds in outdated accounts which allowed me to work with the county's investment committee to invest and earn higher interest on county reserve funds," Krzysiak said. "I supported the deployment of a new software system for processing dog licenses, small games of chance licenses, pistol permits and receipting of miscellaneous income at a reduced cost to the county."
Krzysiak said she works alongside the other staff members to offer efficient, courteous and accurate service to the taxpayers.
"As treasurer, I take pride in the fact that my office has had multiple state audits, county audits and yearly outside audits that have been completed without any findings," she said. "My record shows that I always keep the cost to the taxpayer a top priority in every decision."
Krzysiak has served on many boards in the community including the Greater Meadville Board of Realtors, treasurer of Meadville Business and Professional Women, treasurer of the Crawford County Republican Committee, Republican Executive Committee and her church's parish.
While serving as county treasurer, Krzysiak has served on committees for the County Treasurers’ Association of Pennsylvania.
She previously has served as the elected tax collector for Venango Township and currently serves as the elected Republican Committee Person in Venango Township.
"These roles have given me experience that serves the Treasurer’s Office well," she said.
A life-long resident of Crawford County, Krzysiak is a graduate of Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School and a graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a degree in business administration.
She and her husband, Timothy, have three children and reside in Venango Township.