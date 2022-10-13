Crawford County is preparing to update its comprehensive plan, starting early next year.
This land use and growth management plan also is an aid to local municipalities across the county in setting their development policies.
The current comprehensive plan dates from 2014.
The project’s goal is to form a consensus about the future of communities across Crawford County, according to Zach Norwood, the county’s planning director.
Updating the plan will position communities to tackle their transportation needs, establish sound growth policies, prepare for emerging technologies, and form strategies to maintain critical community facilities and services, Norwood said.
The project will involve extensive research and public outreach activities that will kick off next year. The county plans to hire a consult to work with the planning office during 2023 on the project.
“This is the most important project we will undertake over the next decade,” Norwood said. “By creating a roadmap to our future, this project will drive everything from public policy decisions to infrastructure investments and budget implications to projects that citizens can see and use. Therefore, it is critical we get this right.”
• More information: Visit 2024-county-comprehensive-plan-crawfordcountypa.hub.arcgis.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.