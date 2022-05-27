This morning, Crawford County starts its official recount of the Republican Party votes for a U.S. Senate seat in the May 17 primary
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman formally ordered a required statewide recount on Thursday due to the closeness of the race.
Under Pennsylvania law, a statewide recount is required when vote totals are within one-half of 1 percent.
In the Republican Party primary race for the U.S. Senate nomination, Dr. Mehmet C. Oz and David H. McCormick, the unofficial first- and second-place finishers, respectively, are only 902 votes apart.
As of Thursday, the unofficial returns for the U.S. Senate race submitted by all 67 counties showed:
• Oz — 419,365 (31.21 percent)
• McCormick — 418,463 (31.14 percent)
• Kathy J. Barnette — 331,398 (24.66 percent)
• Carla Herd Sands — 73,213 (5.45 percent)
• Jeffrey A. Bartos — 66,548 (4.95 percent)
• Sean Peter Gale — 20,220 (1.50 percent)
• George A. Bochetto — 14,406 (1.07 percent)
Counties may begin their recount as early as today, but must begin no later than Wednesday, Chapman said. Counties must complete the recount by noon on June 7, and must submit the recount results to the Department of State by noon on June 8.
Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections, said the county will begin its official recount of the U.S. Senate Republican Party primary at 9 a.m. today in the Assembly Room at the county courthouse in Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.