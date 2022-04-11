Crawford County starts mailing out absentee or mail-in ballots this week for the May 17 primary, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the county’s Board of Elections.
More than 3,000 registered voters in Crawford County already have requested an absentee or mail-in ballot for the primary.
“We encourage people to read all the instructions with the mailing before filling out their ballot,” Soff said. “We encourage those who get absentee or mail-in ballots to fill them out and return them, and not wait until the last minute.”
Ballots may be mailed or dropped off in person at the Office of Elections and Voter Services, Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
To be counted in the primary election, a ballot must be at the office by 8 p.m. May 17.
If the ballot is dropped off in person at the courthouse, only the registered voter may do so, Soff said. The office cannot accept a ballot dropped off on behalf of someone else.
Deadlines are looming to register to vote or change current voter registration as well as apply either for a mail-in or absentee ballot for the May 17 primary.
The last day to register to vote in the primary or to update a current voter registration is May 2.
A person may register online at votespa.com or at the Office of Elections and Voter Services.
The deadline for registered voters to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 10 — either in person at the office or online at voterspa.com. However, a completed application must be returned to the office by 5 p.m. May 10.