Crawford County Public Safety is set to receive some new communication equipment, following a series of unanimous votes at the Oct. 27 meeting of the Crawford County commissioners.
Commissioners approved the replacement of the communication stations for Public Safety's Police Central, Government North and Police North, Government South and Government/Fire and Med West remote sites. These stations, according to Public Safety Director Greg Beveridge, are used to contact police, medical, fire department and other emergency responders.
The existing equipment, Beveridge said, is out of date and unable to receive service due to its age.
In total, the new stations will cost $84,916. In addition, the commissioners approved a new receiver for the Government Central Hatch Hill site for an additional $10,716.
The new pieces of equipment are being paid for through money Public Safety receives from the state. The funding stems from surcharges on wireless phones.
The new equipment is expected to come in by the end of the year.