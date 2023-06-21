Crawford County is being awarded a little more than $104,000 as its share of Pennsylvania’s unconventional gas well impact fees for 2022.
Pennsylvania’s Act 13 of 2012 is the state’s unconventional gas well impact fee legislation.
Act 13 authorizes the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas.
The Unconventional Gas Well Fund distributes impact fee money only to counties and municipalities with unconventional wells, while the Marcellus Legacy Fund is distributed to all counties, with or without wells. Crawford County receives money from both funds.
The Marcellus Legacy Fund provides financial support for environmental, highway, water and sewer projects; rehabilitation of greenways; and other projects throughout the state.
Crawford County has been allocated $4,729.05 from the Unconventional Gas Well Fund and will receive $99,497.04 from the Marcellus Legacy Fund.
The PUC has forwarded the information to the Department of Treasury and expects payments to be distributed in early July.
