After a year’s hiatus, the Crawford County Act 13 Grant Program will accept applications for grants for bridge improvements and environmental initiatives.
The county has more than $560,000 in grant funds available for community projects in 2023, according to Zachary Norwood, director of the Crawford County Planning Office.
“We’re hoping to be able to do at least four or five projects,” he said.
The formal application process will open in early 2023.
In February, the office will hold a virtual workshops for municipalities and agencies on how to apply. Applications will be accepted through March 31, Norwood said.
The county grants are funded through Pennsylvania’s Act 13 of 2012, the unconventional gas well impact fee. Act 13 authorizes the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas.
However, with gas well drilling activity down, both the state and the county had not been receiving as much money as in past years. County commissioners opted to forego accepting applications this year to allow funds to build up to do larger projects.
The county is resuming applications in 2023 to distributing funds toward projects that prioritize investments in environmental initiatives as well as the repair of poor bridges and culverts.
From the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund, Crawford County received annual allocations for 2023 its two Act 13 funding opportunities: environmental initiative and at-risk bridge programs.
Available environmental initiative funds total $280,000 while the at-risk bridge fund will have $285,417.14 available. Grants awarded from either fund require a 50 percent match from the applicant, Norwood said.
Municipal governments and organizations demonstrating successful completion of community development projects are eligible for environmental initiative funds.
The environmental initiative funds will be divided between three county regions — western, central and eastern — based on area population.
Municipalities home to bridges and culverts determined to be poor through inspection by a certified engineer are eligible for funding through the at-risk bridge grant program.
Norwood said interested parties are encouraged to review the program policies including evaluation criteria, financial expectations and reporting requirements before creating an application.
For more details, visit act-13-program-crawfordcountypa.hub.arcgis.com or contact the office at (814) 333-7341.
Grant awards are expected to be announced by the county in mid-April, Norwood said.
