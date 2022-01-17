WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Nearly two weeks of free drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins Tuesday at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville.
The free drive-thru testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Additional testing is scheduled 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 24 through 28.
All traffic will enter the fairgrounds’ Gate 1 located at 13291 Dickson Road and then exit through Gate 2.
Up to 450 people can be tested each day with testing done on a first-come, first-served basis.
This is the fourth time since January 2021 that the county has partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the state’s testing agency. The free testing is being offered to ease the burden on medical facilities in both Meadville and Titusville.
The COVID-19 test is a mid-nasal passage swab PCR, or polymerase chain reaction.
A PCR test for the coronavirus is a molecular test that analyzes an upper respiratory specimen. The test determines if genetic material of SARSCoV- 2, the virus that causes COVID, is present.
AMI will need persons to have some form of identification at the time of testing to assist in the operation.
AMI laboratories will provide instructions on how test results will be provided.
