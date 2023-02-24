Crawford County will receive an annual payment of more than $48,000 from the state for Pymatuning State Park.
The payment, expected to be made later this year, is reimbursement of county property taxes on land that Pennsylvania acquired from five townships for the Pymatuning Reservoir Project. The payment in lieu of taxes is based on the county’s tax rate for 2022 multiplied by the values of the land acquired in each township.
County commissioners voted Wednesday to submit for a $48,494.46 payment from the state. Joe Galbo III, the county’s chief assessor, said that amount is based on the county’s real estate tax millage rate of 21.85 mills and $2,219,426 in valuation of the land that the state acquired.
The amounts the county expects to receive from Pennsylvania breaks down among the five townships as:
• Conneaut ($275,305 valuation), $6,015.41
• North Shenango ($674,413 valuation), $14,735.92
• Pine ($435,274 valuation), $9,510.74
• South Shenango ($395,246 valuation), $8,636.13
• West Shenango ($439,188 valuation), $9,596.26
