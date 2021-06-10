Crawford County will conduct a dependent eligibility audit to find potential savings on its employee insurance costs.
County commissioners on Wednesday ratified an $8,400 grant agreement from the Pennsylvania Counties Health Insurance Purchasing Cooperative to pay for the audit.
The audit will review whether an employee’s dependents like a spouse or children are eligible for coverage.
The county currently provides coverage to about 1,000 people under its health insurance plan — 456 employees plus their various dependents. There are 587 out of 683 county employees eligible for insurance benefits. Those that don't qualify are part-time, seasonal and per diem workers.
It costs the county $600,000 to $700,000 per month for health insurance costs because the county is self-insured, according to the Crawford County Finance Department, which equates to $7.2 million to $8.4 million annually.
Commissioners also approved an $8,400 contract with The Reschini Group, a benefits consulting firm in Indiana, Pennsylvania, to conduct the audit for the county.
The audit will be completed before the next open enrollment insurance period for employees this fall.
