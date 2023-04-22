Crawford County still is in need of poll workers at several precincts to help conduct the upcoming May 16 primary.
The county needs at least nine poll workers to help staff polling stations in Cambridge Springs, Titusville, Centerville and Woodcock Township, according to Jessalyn McFarland, director of the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services.
Those interested in being a poll worker must be a registered voter in Crawford County, McFarland said. Poll workers also must attend a training session of approximately 90 minutes to two hours, she said. Training sessions begin Monday and Tuesday.
Poll workers are paid for their work on election day and are paid for attending the training session, she said.
Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the county’s Board of Elections, is hoping more members of the public will step forward as it takes about 300 workers each election to staff the county’s 68 precincts.
“The county relies on the public to be poll workers and we need an adequate number of poll workers to conduct the elections,” Soff said. “Right now, it’s getting close to election day and we still are in need of some staffing.”
Those interested in serving as poll worker are asked to contact the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services as soon as possible at (814) 333-7307. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.