WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Another round of free COVID 19 testing will be available starting next week at the Crawford County Fairgrounds outside of Meadville.
The Crawford County Board of Commissioners said free drive-through COVID 19 testing will be available beginning Tuesday with the assistance of the Governor's Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Testing next week will be Tuesday through Friday Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional testing is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 24 through 28.
All testing will be completed at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville. All traffic will enter Gate 1 located at 13291 Dickson Road and then exit through gate 2.
The county is partnering with the state and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, its testing agency.
AMI laboratories will provide PCR testing at no charge to residents via a drive through testing site. AMI will need persons tested to have some form of identification at the time of testing to assist in the testing operation.
AMI laboratories will provide instructions on how test results will be provide.
This will be the fourth round of free testing at the fairgrounds since January 2021