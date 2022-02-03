Though Pennsylvania’s mail voting law is embroiled in a lawsuit, current mail-in ballot regulations remain in effect, according to both local and state election officials.
On Friday, Commonwealth Court ruled Pennsylvania’s mail voting law was unconstitutional. The legislation was approved by the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2019 with support from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
The law remains in effect as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is appealing the ruling to Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
It means registered voters still can go ahead and request mail-in ballots for the May 17 primary election, Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff said at Wednesday’s commissioner work session. Soff heads the Crawford County Board of Elections.
“We are continuing to operate as we have been the past couple of years since the passage of Acts 77 and 12,” Soff said.
Act 77 of 2019 is Pennsylvania’s Voting Reforms Act that allowed mail-in voting. Act 12 of 2020 moved the 2020 primary election from April 28 to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday’s “ruling on the use of mail-in ballots has no immediate effect on mail-in voting,” according to a statement on the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website. The department oversees elections in the state.
“Additionally, the Department is notifying all county election boards that they should proceed with all primary election preparations as they were before today’s (Friday’s) Commonwealth Court ruling,” the statement reads in part. “There should be no change in their procedures.”
There will be no changes in Crawford County’s current election procedures unless officials are told to do so by the state.
“We’re continuing the way that we have been,” Soff said. “We’ll let the courts sort out all the details.”