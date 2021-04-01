A Crawford County Sheriff's Office deputy is facing charges of driving under the influence and traffic violations for an alleged off-duty incident.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville on Tuesday filed charges of DUI and traffic summary counts of failing to keep right, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane against Trevis Pearson, 52, of Conneaut Lake.
Police allege Pearson was driving under the influence when his pickup truck was pulled over for a traffic stop on Foust Road in Sadsbury Township at 1:33 a.m. March 14.
According to the criminal complaint, Pearson's blood alcohol content was 0.223 percent. Under Pennsylvania law, a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered to be driving under the influence.
As it was an alleged incident while off-duty, Pearson continues to work as a deputy, Sheriff Dave Powers said Wednesday, noting Pearson has no prior record.
"We'll wait and see where the case goes," Powers said whether any disciplinary action may be taken.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 5 before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood.