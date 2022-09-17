Temporary relocation sites for offices within the Crawford County Courthouse have been determined by county officials.
Crawford County Board of Commissioners, other elected officials and department heads have determined alternative office space for the affected departments and their employees.
Starting Sept. 26, all offices within the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, will be closed to the public for two weeks due to lead paint removal as part of a ventilation project.
The offices temporarily will relocate to the areas below from Sept. 26 through Oct. 7. The offices will be open, but will have limited access to the public.
The offices and their respective sites:
• Election and Voter Services to the Crawford County Public Safety Building, 632 Pine St., Meadville.
• Human Resources, Finance, Treasurer/Tax Claim Bureau and Public Defender to the Crawford County Judicial Center, 359 E. Center St., Meadville.
• Assessment, Register of Deeds/Recorder of Wills, Planning, and Auditors at the Dillon Center, 18360 Technology Drive at the Crawford Business Park in Vernon Township.
• Information Technology will split staff between the county’s judicial center and the Crawford County Human Services offices, 18282 Technology Drive, at the Crawford Business Park.
• Adult Probation to its annex building 373 E. Center St., Meadville.
• Maintenance to the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
• The county’s three commissioners: Francis Weiderspahn Jr. to the fairgrounds, Christopher Soff to public safety and Eric Henry to the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown.
All of the above offices will have full telephone and email accessibility.
Persons should contact each specific department for additional information or questions on accessibility to the particular office.
• More information: Contact the Crawford County Board of Commissioners at (814) 333-7400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.