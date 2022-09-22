Crawford County commissioners are expected to approve a short-term lease for temporary office space due to construction at the county courthouse.
The vote should come next week to ratify the agreement with the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County (EPACC).
The lease would be for $250 per day on a day-to-day basis. It would begin Monday and is expected to last 10 business days for an estimated cost of $2,500.
Starting Monday, all offices within the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, will be closed to the public for two weeks due to lead paint removal as part of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning project.
The county’s proposed lease is for temporary space at the EPACC-owned Crawford Business Park just outside of Meadville in Vernon Township.
The county’s Assessment, Register of Deeds/Recorder of Wills, Planning and Auditors offices will temporarily relocate to the business park’s Dillon Center, 18360 Technology Drive.
The offices are expected to be in the location Monday through Oct. 7. They will be open, but will have limited access to the public.
These offices will have full telephone and email accessibility.
People should contact a specific department for additional information or questions on accessibility to the particular office.
