Crawford County is set to create two commissions tasked with finding ways to provide fire and emergency medical services across the county.
County commissioners are prepared to name two commissions to follow up on a comprehensive study of the county’s public safety services.
The county is looking at ways to shore up these services countywide because the vast majority of fire and EMS services are volunteer organizations and the volunteer base is shrinking.
The study, funded by Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), began in 2020. The fire component is finished and the EMS portion is nearly complete, Eric Henry, chairman of the commissioners, said at Wednesday’s work session.
Commissions will look at the study to see what may work in the county.
“The fire study has list of considerations — and they’ll try to apply to Crawford County,” Henry said. “It may be consolidation of smaller departments and also recruitment and retention.
“We don’t want the plan to sit on the shelf and gather dust,” he said.
The separate commissions will be meeting on an alternating monthly basis.
At their voting meeting next week, commissioners are expected to name the following to the fire commission: Chief Joe Lamey of Titusville Fire Department; Phil Koon, president, Crawford County Firemen’s Association; Joe Smock, Meadville Central Fire Department; Bob Wimer, Greenwood Township Volunteer Fire Department; Justin Sullivan, Townville Volunteer Fire Department; Chief Bob McCartney, Fallowfield Volunteer Fire Department; Ryan Sekerski, Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department; Eric Coston, East Mead Volunteer Fire Department; Chief Jim Pratt. West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department; Maryann Menanno, city manager of Meadville; Robert Horvat, township manager of Vernon Township; John Fuller, Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department; Chief John Treacy, Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department; Allen Clark, assistant chief, Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department; and Kris Simmons, supervisor, Crawford County 911 Center.
Commissioners also are expected to name the following to the EMS commission: Neil Fratus, city manager of Titusville; Dave Basnak, executive director of EmergyCare Inc.; Bill Taylor, Townville Volunteer Ambulance Service; Jason McPherson, supervisor, Meadville Area Ambulance Service; Kurt Dennis, supervisor, Greenwood Township; Chief Madeira Paraskos, Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service; Austin Bates, EMS chief, Springboro Volunteer Fire Department; Krista Geer, executive director, Active Aging Inc.; Meghan Mason, Linesville Volunteer Fire Department; Bill McClincy, executive director, EMMCO West; Jodi Greer, EMS chief, Centerville Volunteer Fire Department; and a 911 Center appointee.
“It’s important to bring in the municipalities on this — township supervisors, city councils, city managers, township managers as they’re ultimately charged with the responsibility of providing public safety,” Henry said. “Hopefully, six months to a year from now, we’ll have an idea where we’re heading.”