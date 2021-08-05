Crawford County commissioners are scheduled to take some action next week for an industrial development project.
They will approve a cooperation agreement with the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, the county's economic development agency, to administer a $2 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.
Last December, Crawford Advanced Materials LLC of Erie was awarded the $2 million grant toward development of a biodiesel production facility in the Keystone Regional Industrial Park in Greenwood Township. Crawford Advanced Materials is comprised of both Homeland Fuels Co. and Crawford Renewable Energy. Crawford Renewable Energy owns 80 acres in the industrial park.
The total project is estimated at $4,278,800, Jim Becker, executive director of the alliance, told commissioners at their work session Wednesday.
The $2 million grant will go toward construction of an administration building and testing laboratory as well as site improvements including access driveways and parking, water and sewer lines, and stormwater management plus landscaping and outdoor lighting.
"It's going to be a great project," Becker said. "We're very limited on what we can say publicly at this point. Most of the announcements will be done by the developer."
Contacted by the Tribune on Wednesday, Gregory Rubino of Erie, president of Crawford Advanced Materials, the company wasn't prepared to release information when construction would begin.
"We're happy to share the good news about our ultra-low sulfur renewable diesel project, but don’t have anything ready for release yet," Rubino said in an email to the Tribune. "I'll try to get you the information on construction and operating jobs in the very near future. Suffice it to say we are excited about this project that is going to produce not just renewable diesel, but other environmentally-beneficial products. Thanks for your patience."
Crawford Renewable Energy has owned the proposed plant site for about 10 years. In 2011, the company announced it would build a $360 million plant to convert waste tires to energy. In 2016, it announced those plans were scrapped due to a drop in the wholesale price of electricity.
Crawford Advanced Materials, LLC was started to deploy advanced conversion technologies to process cellulosic biomass feedstocks into "green" products of advanced materials and renewable transportation fuel.
The U.S. Department of Energy defines cellulosic feedstocks as non-food based and include crop residues, wood residues, dedicated energy crops, and industrial and other wastes.
